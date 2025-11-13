U.S. State Dept. designates violent ‘Antifa-linked’ groups across Europe as FTOs

A protester waves an anti-fascist flag (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:17 AM – Thursday, November 13, 2025

The U.S. State Department has officially designated four violent European far-left groups linked to Antifa as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs).

The State Department announced the designation on Thursday, labeling the groups “Antifa Ost, the International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self Defense” as foreign terrorist organizations who “use force against those they identify as opponents of their Marxist and anarchist projects.”

The four groups are based in Germany, Italy, and Greece. The Antifa-linked groups have been accused of carrying out terrorist attacks such as bombings and mass shootings to advance a far-left political agenda.

Antifa Ost has been linked to several terror attacks in Germany between 2018 and 2023, and German prosecutors have since charged seven individuals with ties to the group.

The International Revolutionary Front (Fronte Rivoluzionario Internazionale) is an Italy-based group linked to Antifa, which endorses armed conflicts against the state with the goal of ushering in a revolution. The International Revolutionary Front has been linked to several terror attacks over the past two decades, including planting bombs, shooting a CEO in 2012, and driving a van of explosive devices into a Microsoft headquarters.

Advertisement

The Armed Proletarian Justice (APJ) and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense (RCSD) are both Greece-based anarchist and anti-capitalist groups affiliated with Antifa networks. These groups have a history of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks on government and state-linked targets, emphasizing “urban guerrilla” tactics against perceived state repression, capitalism, and police.

“The anarchists, Marxists, and violent extremists of Antifa have waged a terror campaign in the United States and across the Western world for decades, carrying out bombings, beatings, shootings, and riots in service of their extreme agenda,” stated State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott. “The State Department is committed to identifying and dismantling these terror networks that conspire to ruthlessly suppress the will of the people and violently undermine the very foundations of the United States and Western Civilization,” Pigott added. “Anarchist militants have waged terror campaigns in the United States and Europe, conspiring to undermine the foundations of Western Civilization through their brutal attacks,” the State Department wrote in a separate X post on Thursday. “The Trump administration will continue to identify and disrupt Antifa’s terror networks across the world. These terror designations deny violent organizations access to America’s financial system and impose severe penalties on those who offer support to these militant groups.”

These designations are the first-ever application of FTO status to Antifa-linked groups by the U.S. government, and they place these organizations alongside groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda on the State Department’s list, enabling:

Asset freezes by U.S. financial institutions.

Bans on members entering the U.S.

Criminal prosecution of anyone providing “material support” (e.g., funding, training, or coordination) under U.S. jurisdiction.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!