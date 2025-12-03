U.S. State Department raises reward to $5M for information leading to Tren de Aragua leader’s arrest

FBI – TEN MOST WANTED Poster for Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano.

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:04 PM – Wednesday, December 3, 2025

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) announced an increase in reward money for information leading to the arrest of Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a leader of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, bringing the total to $5 million.

Prior to this increase, the reward for information leading to his capture was up to $3 million.

TdA was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the State Department in February, prompting a major push for U.S. officials to seek the arrest of Mosquera Serrano, a senior leader in the gang.

Serrano is the first member of TdA to appear on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List for orchestrating the group’s global drug trafficking and financial operations, the State Department announced on Wednesday. He was initially indicted in January in the Southern District of Texas on charges of international cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Following TdA’s designation as an FTO, Serrano was re-indicted on the original drug trafficking charge as well as providing material support to a terrorist organization.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on several key TdA affiliates, including Venezuelan entertainer Jimena Romina Araya Navarro, also known as “Rosita,” who is “part of a network of five persons affiliated with the entertainment industry that have provided material support to TdA,” the Treasury Department stated in its Wednesday press release.

“Rosita, for example, reportedly helped the notorious head of TdA, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores (a.k.a ‘Niño Guerrero’) escape from the Tocoroón prison in Venezuela in 2012, and others in this network have laundered money for TdA leaders. OFAC is also sanctioning five additional key TdA affiliates and one entity located in South America,” the release continued.

Rosita, a Venezuelan national, is a DJ, actress, and model with millions of social media followers, and is believed to be “romantically linked” to Niño Guerrero. According to the Treasury Department, she performs as a DJ in various nightclubs across Colombia, and a portion of the revenue she generates from her performances is believed to be sent to TdA leadership — prompting the sanctions.

“Under President Trump, barbaric terrorist cartels can no longer operate with impunity across our borders. The Tren de Aragua network’s narcotrafficking and human smuggling operations have long posed a grave threat to our nation,” stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “At the direction of President Trump, we will continue to use every tool to cut off these terrorists from the U.S. and global financial system and keep American citizens safe,” he added.

TdA has been more active in the United States in recent years after members were able to illegally cross into the U.S. under former President Joe Biden’s relaxed “catch and release” border policies. TdA engages in a wide range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, migrant smuggling and human trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation of women and children, money laundering, and murder-for-hire.

