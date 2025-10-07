U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Egypt amid ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to President Donald Trump, arrive for a joint news conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

2:28 PM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

After two days of indirect negotiations aimed at finalizing a deal based on President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are traveling to Egypt to lead the U.S. delegation in the talks.

The 20-point peace plan includes elements such as a Israeli withdrawal, the disarmament of Hamas, a hostage release, and the establishment of a transitional governing body for Gaza.

While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has shown support for parts of the plan, Hamas remains resistant, particularly to the disarmament proposal. The Israeli PM has also emphasized that his country will not accept any deal that leaves Hamas in control of Gaza.

Meanwhile, alongside Witkoff and Kushner — a former senior advisor to Trump during his first administration — high-level officials from Qatar are expected to arrive in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to help oversee the ceasefire talks.

Qatar will be represented by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Ron Dermer, the head of Israel’s negotiation team and a close confidant of Netanyahu, will join the talks once the U.S. envoys arrive — according to a senior Israeli official.

According to reports, the Hamas delegation is being led by Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official. Al-Hayya has been a prominent figure in previous negotiations and continues to play a central role in the current talks.

Hamas is reportedly demanding broad guarantees, including assurances of a ceasefire, in exchange for the 48 hostages who have been held since October 6, 2023. While the exact number is uncertain, approximately 20 of the hostages are believed to still be alive.

Netanyahu has reiterated that the war will only end once all hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed, conditions outlined in the U.S.-backed 20-point plan, which Hamas has not yet fully accepted.

