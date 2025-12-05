U.S. set to open FIFA World Cup against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, show the draw on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Scarbrough – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:31 PM – Friday, December 5, 2025

The U.S. men’s national team will kick off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood — a matchup confirmed during Friday’s official tournament draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Friday’s star-studded ceremony was attended by President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — joining FIFA President Gianni Infantino onstage to assist with the proceedings. The three world leaders’ countries will be hosting the event, representing North America.

The U.S. men’s national team has been drawn into Group D and will open the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay in Inglewood, California. The Americans will also face Australia and the winner of a UEFA playoff path that includes Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo, and Romania.

“Everything that we know is very fresh,” stated U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino after the draw. “We need to build our journey step by step,” he continued. “And we need to prepare. When we start to play — I think the 12th of June — like it’s the last game, like it’s the last opportunity, like it’s the final of the World Cup.” “That needs to be our mindset,” Pochettino added. Advertisement

Well-known athletes such as Tom Brady (NFL), Canada’s Wayne Gretzky (NHL), Shaquille O’Neal (NBA), and Aaron Judge (MLB) also assisted in the World Cup draw — as the league gears up for the highly anticipated tournament — is expected to draw over 5 million attendees, along with at least 6 billion global viewers.

The event also saw President Trump display his signature YMCA dance move, the “Trump shuffle,” to viewers throughout the globe, amid a performance from The Village People.

Trump went on to receive the FIFA Peace Prize, which is rewarded to individuals “who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino specifically lauded President Trump’s role in securing the ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States is set to host 60 matches across 11 U.S. cities out of the total 104 games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the quarterfinals onward, with the final match being hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The other groups are as follows:

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

UEFA playoff D (Czechia/Ireland/Denmark/North Macedonia)

Group B

Canada

UEFA playoff A (Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina/Italy/Northern Ireland)

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group E

Germany

Curaçao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

UEFA playoff B (Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania)

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

FIFA playoff 2 (Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname)

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

FIFA playoff 1 (New Caledonia/Jamaica/Congo)

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

