U.S.-Russia Meeting: Who will be in each delegation?

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

11:37 AM – Friday, August 15, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to be accompanied by several officials from their respective administrations at their “high-stakes” meeting in Alaska.

Both leaders are also set to hold a private meeting to discuss the next steps of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Russian Delegation for the meeting includes: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Policy Adviser Yuri Ushakov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dmitriev, and Finance minister Anton Siluanov.

Advertisement

As per the U.S. delegation, it will include: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Rubio and Witkoff will reportedly join President Trump, as his two advisors, alongside the Russian president — while the rest of America’s delegation will be at a lunch.

However, the White House’s list does not include Vice President JD Vance, who is currently vacationing in the United Kingdom, in addition to Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Kellogg’s most recent known visit to Ukraine occurred in July, during which he held high-level meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials to discuss air defense and arms procurement.

Those who joined President Trump on Air Force One, in addition to those who will be present at the meeting, includes:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

Monica Crowley, chief of protocol

James Blair, White House deputy chief of staff

Beau Harrison, deputy chief of staff for operations

Nick Luna, director of Oval Office operations

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff

Steven Cheung, White House communications director

Robert Gabriel, deputy national security adviser

Will Scharf, White House staff secretary

Ross Worthington, White House director of speechwriting

Bret Baier of Fox News was also on board the flight, as he is scheduled to interview the president, according to the White House press pool.

The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference after they meet.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

