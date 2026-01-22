U.S. officially departs WHO, following Trump’s signed EO terminating U.S. membership

(L) President Donald Trump speaks on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (Background) The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 24, 2020. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

The United States officially completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, marking a shift in global health governance.

The exit comes exactly one year after President Donald Trump signed an executive order (EO) on his first day in office to terminate the U.S. membership, citing the agency’s “mishandling” and negligence in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the organization’s “political bias.”

In April 2020, President Trump accused the WHO of being overly biased in favor of China, criticizing its early handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the WHO’s excessive trust in Beijing’s information and guidance that prioritized Chinese interests. China has also since pledged to contribute $500 million to the WHO over the next five years as a major donation.

While the Trump administration has declared the departure finalized, the move is being condemned by WHO lawyers, who argue that a 1948 joint resolution stipulates that the U.S. may only withdraw if it provides one year’s notice and fulfills all financial obligations for the current fiscal year.

Nonetheless, the administration maintains that the executive order signed by Trump on January 20, 2025, formally initiated the withdrawal process and satisfied the one-year notice requirement under the 1948 joint resolution.

White House officials argue that this action, combined with the accompanying public announcement and notification to the UN Secretary-General, effectively triggered the countdown, rendering the departure complete as of January 22, 2026.

However, another hurdle remains, as WHO officials have also highlighted the United States’ “unpaid” bills to the organization. WHO financial records claim that the U.S. has not paid its “assessed contributions” (membership dues) for 2024 or 2025, leaving an “outstanding balance” of approximately $260.6 million.

Despite this, the White House and State Department have indicated no plans to settle the outstanding debt. In a statement Thursday, a State Department spokesperson argued that the severe economic damage inflicted on the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic — attributable to the WHO’s failures — far exceeds any remaining financial obligations to the organization.

“The American people have paid more than enough to this organization,” the spokesperson said. “The WHO’s failure to share critical information cost the U.S. trillions of dollars. This administration will not send further taxpayer dollars to an entity that failed its core mission.”

The U.S. withdrawal creates a substantial funding shortfall for the WHO. The United States has historically been the organization’s largest single contributor, providing approximately 18% of its total budget.

This reduction — potentially hundreds of millions of dollars annually — has led to reported budget pressures at the WHO, including staff reductions and scaled-back operations. WHO officials have described the withdrawal as regrettable and noted it would be discussed by member states, while expressing hope for continued dialogue or reconsideration.

The WHO has already begun scaling back management teams and global health programs, with a projected staff reduction of 25% by mid-2026. The WHO’s Executive Board is scheduled to meet in February to discuss the situation.

