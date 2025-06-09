U.S. Northern Command: 700 Marines deployed to L.A. riots

(Background) Protesters holding signs and flags face California National Guard members standing guard outside the Federal Building as they riot and protest in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images) / (Center) Members of the U.S. Marine Corp honor guard salute. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:17 PM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

U.S. Northern Command has announced that hundreds of U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division will work with the roughly 2,100 National Guard troops on the ground to protect federal property and personnel in Los Angeles.

“Approximately 700 Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division will seamlessly integrate with the Title 10 forces under Task Force 51 who are protecting federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area,” according to a statement from the combatant command. “The activation of the Marines is intended to provide Task Force 51 with adequate numbers of forces to provide continuous coverage of the area in support of the lead federal agency,” reads the statement. Advertisement

According to reports, the Pentagon is planning to deploy around 700 Marines to Los Angeles in order to help local law enforcement respond to the anti-ICE riots.

“The activation of the Marines is intended to provide Task Force 51 with adequate numbers of forces to provide continuous coverage of the area in support of the lead federal agency,” a U.S. military statement noted.

Task Force 51 is commanded by Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, deputy commander of U.S. Army North.

The decision follows President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles, a move made despite objections from Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both of whom strangely deemed the action unnecessary and ill-advised.

It is not yet clear when the Marines will officially arrive to Los Angles.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!