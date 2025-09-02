U.S. Military strikes boat carrying 11 TdA drug traffickers off Venezuelan coast 

(Photo via: U.S. government)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:50 PM – Tuesday, September 2, 2025

President Donald Trump has revealed that the U.S. military successfully killed 11 Tren de Aragua (TdA) members and drug traffickers who were transporting illicit substances in a “drug-carrying boat” off the coast of Venezuela.

On Tuesday, Trump informed reporters in the Oval Office that a “drug-carrying boat” was hit by U.S. forces, while noting that he had just been briefed on the mission by Gen. Dan “Raisin” Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“We just over the last few minutes, literally, shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat — a lot of drugs in that boat,” Trump said. “We have a lot of drugs pouring into our country — coming in for a long time, and this came out of Venezuela, and coming out very heavily from Venezuela. A lot of things are coming out of Venezuela. We took it out,” he added.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed the strike in an X post.

In a following post on Truth Social, the GOP president shared a video of the attack on a speed boat moving across the open ocean, stating that the boat’s occupants were all “terrorist” members of the TdA criminal organization.

“TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere,” Trump wrote. “The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!”

This marked the first reported attack on a cartel since Trump ordered the military to carry out such operations earlier this year. The region is a major exporter of cocaine, though initial reports did not specify what kind of drugs the vessel was carrying.

In late August, Trump sent three guided-missile warships and approximately 4,000 Marines to the Venezuelan coast, prompting the country’s Socialist dictatorial leader, Nicolas Maduro, to assemble millions of militia members and warn that an invasion was imminent.

The Trump administration has branded the Cuban-aligned Socialist, who has been in control since 2013, as a drug cartel leader and fugitive. The U.S. government under both former President Biden and President Trump have maintained that Maduro’s election win was illegitimate.

In early August, the U.S. administration offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

“The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. It is a narco-terror cartel,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing last week. “Maduro is not a legitimate president, he is a fugitive from this drug cartel.” “Maduro’s reign of terror is ending,” a source close to the administration told The Post Tuesday in response to the strike. “And President Trump’s historic mission to secure the Western Hemisphere is just getting started.”

