U.S. launches airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria in retaliation for deadly attack on U.S. troops

(L-Top) U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) departs Air Force One as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on December 17, 2025. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (Other photos: screenshots via U.S. Department of War video)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:29 PM – Friday, December 19, 2025

The U.S military launched a series of airstrikes against dozens of Islamic State (ISIS) targets across central Syria, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s vow of retaliation following the killing of two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter last week.

Dubbed “Operation Hawkeye Strike” — a nod to Iowa, the “Hawkeye State,” home of the fallen soldiers — the operation on Friday involved American fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery, and support from partner nations including Jordan.

The strikes have targeted ISIS infrastructure, weapons caches, and key operative hubs.

“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people. As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue,” War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced.

Social media reports coming from Syria described explosions echoing across wide areas of the country.

The operation comes in direct response to a December 13th ambush in the city of Palmyra, where a lone gunman opened fire on a joint U.S.-Syrian patrol. The men killed in the attack were Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sergeant William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa — in addition to a civilian interpreter from Iraq who was assisting U.S. forces.

Three other U.S. service members were wounded as well.

The attacker, identified as a member of Syria’s Internal Security Forces with suspected ISIS ties, according to the Syrian president, was killed by partner forces at the scene. However, ISIS has not claimed responsibility.

In the days following the attack, U.S. and partner forces conducted approximately 10 ground operations in Syria and Iraq, resulting in the death or detention of around 23 ISIS-linked individuals. Intelligence gathered from these raids helped refine targeting for Friday’s airstrikes, officials added.

The strikes exemplify a significant escalation in U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Syria, where American troop levels have been reduced to about 1,000 this year, half the number at the start of the year.

Despite the territorial defeat of ISIS years ago, remnants of the group continue to pose threats. U.S. Central Command has noted that ISIS has inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against American targets in the past year. Since July, U.S.-led forces have conducted nearly 80 missions against terrorist operatives in Syria.

The new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader, has reportedly cooperated with U.S.-led coalition efforts against ISIS, including joint operations. The president has publicly embraced international campaigns to combat the group, despite his Islamist past.

President Trump, who had promised “very serious retaliation” shortly after the Palmyra attack, reiterated America’s commitment to hunting down those who target U.S. personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

