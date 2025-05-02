U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Delayed As Hegseth Warns Iran Over Houthi Backing

(L) US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, looks on before a National Day of Prayer event. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a joint press conference. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:03 PM – Friday, May 2, 2025

Oman’s government, which has been mediating discussions between the two parties, has announced that the United States and Iran have canceled their planned talks this weekend regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Advertisement

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced on X on Thursday that a fourth round of talks had been planned for Saturday in Rome, but that it had been postponed for “logistical reasons.”

“New dates will be announced when mutually agreed,” added al-Busaidi, who did not elaborate on the “logistical reasons.”

The meeting was postponed “at the request of Oman’s foreign minister,” according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, while an unnamed source told the Associated Press that Washington, D.C., “had never confirmed its participation” in Saturday’s scheduled talks — though it was anticipating talks “in the near future.”

Additionally, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened Iran on Wednesday night for continuing to back Yemen’s Islamist Houthi rebels — whose attacks on ships in the Red Sea have caught the U.S. Navy’s notice, prompting fears and strategizing from the administration.

“Message to IRAN: We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing,” Hegseth proclaimed on X. “You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing.”

Soon after, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei responded back to Hegseth.

“The responsibility for the consequences and destructive effects of the contradictory behavior and provocative statements of American officials regarding Iran will lie with the American side,” Baghaei stated.

The United States and Iran have engaged in three rounds of indirect talks—two held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and a third at the Omani embassy in Rome. The goal of the negotiations is to persuade Iran to halt its nuclear program, which U.S. officials suspect is aimed at developing a nuclear bomb, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

President Trump has repeatedly stated that military action is a possibility if diplomatic efforts do not succeed.

“I’m not asking for much … but they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” the 47th president told reporters on April 9th. “If it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will, obviously, be … the leader of that. No one leads us. We do what we want.”

The negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have been spearheaded by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!