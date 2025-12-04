U.S. Institute of Peace to be renamed after President Trump: ‘Greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history’

U.S. President Donald Trump’s name was recently placed on the outside of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) building headquarters on December 03, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:40 PM – Thursday, December 4, 2025

The State Department has renamed the abandoned U.S. Institute of Peace after President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the State Department announced that the institute would be renamed to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in order “to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history.”

Many notable figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responded to the announcement. They both expressed their support for the institute’s name change.

Trump has lauded his record of brokering peace in several foreign conflicts during his time in office, citing the 2020 Abraham Accords, this year’s Hamas-Israel ceasefire, last month’s Cambodia-Thailand peace deal, and a recent agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end a territorial dispute.

Additionally, his administration has also proposed a 28-point peace deal to end the years-long war between Ukraine and Russia — a conflict that both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have argued would not have started had Trump stayed in office following the 2020 election.

The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP), an independent nonprofit funded by Congress to promote conflict resolution, was restructured earlier this year by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump and Musk.

The 150,000 square-foot building was built in 2012. It was designed to be a national symbol of peace.

