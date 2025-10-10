U.S. imposes 100% tariff on Chinese imports following rare earth export restrictions announcement

U.S. President Donald Trump on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Walter Reed to visit with troops and receive a medical check up. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

6:26 PM – Friday, October 10, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, retaliating after China announced its restrictions on exports of rare earth materials critical to U.S. industries.

This week, China imposed new export restrictions on rare earth elements, expanding its controls to cover 12 elements and various mining and refining equipment. These materials are critical to manufacturing electric vehicles, aerospace equipment, and military technology in the U.S.

Exporters must now apply for licenses, with China signaling it will reject those tied to defense applications. China’s new “rules” will also apply to other foreign companies using Chinese rare earth minerals or technology, requiring them to obtain approval for exports of certain products.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump explained that the new duties will take effect November 1st — or sooner, depending on China’s next actions. He described the move as a necessary response to “hostile trade practices” in relation to Beijing’s recent restrictions.

"China has acted in bad faith for far too long," Trump wrote. "The United States will respond decisively to protect our workers, our technology, and our national security."

China’s Commerce Ministry condemned the decision in a brief statement on Friday, saying Beijing would “take all necessary measures” to protect its interests.

China has also since announced new port fees on American-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels docking in Chinese ports. Starting October 14th, these ships will be charged 400 yuan ($56) per net ton per voyage, with the fee increasing annually until reaching 1,120 yuan ($157) by 2028. Each vessel will be charged for up to five voyages per year.

Domestically, the Trump administration’s recent move is expected to energize the majority of Trump’s political base, which has long supported his “America First” economic agenda. However, it is also expected to draw criticism from certain business groups.

Trump hinted that further steps could include export controls on “critical software” and a review of U.S. companies’ operations in China.

“We will no longer allow China to exploit America’s innovation,” Trump said. “If they continue to act unfairly, we will respond with strength.”

Whether the latest tariff threat leads to a negotiated settlement or another prolonged economic standoff remains to be seen. But as one White House official put it Friday, “The era of strategic patience with Beijing is over.”

“Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China. Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would “clog” the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China. We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere. Our relationship with China over the past six months has been a very good one, thereby making this move on Trade an even more surprising one. I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right! There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World “captive,” but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time, starting with the “Magnets” and, other Elements that they have quietly amassed into somewhat of a Monopoly position, a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least. But the U.S. has Monopoly positions also, much stronger and more far reaching than China’s. I have just not chosen to use them, there was never a reason for me to do so — UNTIL NOW! The letter they sent is many pages long, and details, with great specificity, each and every Element that they want to withhold from other Nations. Things that were routine are no longer routine at all. I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so. The Chinese letters were especially inappropriate in that this was the Day that, after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. I wonder if that timing was coincidental? Dependent on what China says about the hostile “order” that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move. For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two. I never thought it would come to this but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come. Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America. There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday.

