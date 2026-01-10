U.S. government issues warning to Americans in Venezuela: ‘Depart immediately’

Members of the National Guard stand guard in front of a mural of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:18 PM – Saturday, January 10, 2026

The United States government has issued a security alert urging Americans in Venezuela to exit the country immediately, citing security concerns, according to the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela.

“Do not travel to Venezuela; Depart immediately,” U.S. Embassy Caracas warned on Saturday.

The warning cited armed militia groups on Venezuelan roads.

“There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as ‘colectivos,’ setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States,” the embassy stated. “U.S. citizens in Venezuela should remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling by road.”

The specific “severe” risks posed to Americans in the country include “wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure,” according to the embassy.

Near the end of 2025, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned repeatedly about increased military activity in Venezuela’s airspace. By the beginning of January, the FAA issued a full ban on U.S. aircraft in the area. On January 3rd, the U.S. struck Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, in order to extract Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores to be detained and charged in New York with narcoterrorism.

As international flights have resumed, U.S. Embassy Caracas urged Americans in Venezuela to take the opportunity to flee.

The embassy provided a list of suggested actions, including:

Do not travel to Venezuela.

U.S. citizens in Venezuela should take precautions to ensure their safety.

All U.S. citizens in Venezuela are advised to leave Venezuela as soon as they feel it is safe to do so.

U.S. citizens in Venezuela are advised to check flight information in order to depart the country. Some commercial airlines have resumed operations from Venezuela, but tickets may be subject to high demand and limited availability. Monitor airlines’ communications and websites for updated information.

U.S. citizens in Venezuela should establish multiple methods of communication with friends and family outside of Venezuela.

U.S. citizens who choose not to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations, as the U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela.

