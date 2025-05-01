U.S. Foreign Policy Shakeup: Waltz Out As Nat’l Security Advisor, Reassigned To UN Ambassador Post While Rubio Is Named Interim Replacement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz hold a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah on March 11, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:17 PM –Thursday, May 1, 2025

In a turn of events amid a foreign policy “shakeup,” President Donald Trump has announced that his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, will be reassigned to a new role — becoming the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

On Thursday, the 47th president announced in a social media post that Waltz was being reassigned, stating that he would be nominating him as the new United States ambassador to the UN.

Trump previously pulled the UN ambassador nomination from New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, explaining that it was more essential that Stefanik retain her seat in the House of Representatives to protect Republicans’ “razor-thin” majority.

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations,” he said.

The GOP president made the Waltz announcement on Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump wrote in his post. “From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.”

While President Trump searches for the perfect candidate, who is qualified to take over the high position full time, he also announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will act as the interim National Security Advisor for the time being — in addition to his secretary of state role.

During Trump’s second presidential term, the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has remained vacant following the withdrawal of Elise Stefanik’s nomination.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

