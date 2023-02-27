U.S. Energy Department Changes Its Stance On The Origins Of COVID-19

(Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Monday, February 27, 2023

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded in a recent classified document that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely came from a Wuhan laboratory.

Both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Monday that a classified intelligence report, recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress, said that the COVID-19 pandemic likely began after an unintentional laboratory leak in Wuhan, China.

Although the Biden administration still holds the view that there is no consensus over the origins of the COVID-19 virus, some in the intelligence community have arrived to different conclusions. According to sources, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Energy Department have recently come together concluding the virus most likely spread from a mishap at a Chinese laboratory.

Some who have read the classified report said that the Energy Department made its judgment with “low confidence.”

U.S. officials have declined to give any details regarding the new intelligence that led to the change in position. Officials added that the FBI and the Energy Department most likely arrived at those conclusions for completely different reasons. It’s been reported that four other government agencies still hold the position that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of a “natural transmission.” Two other agencies have remained undecided.

“We have a responsibility to every American to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), chairman of the U.S. Energy and Commerce committee.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the classified document most likely came as a result of fresh intelligence obtained by the F.B.I. and other Department of Energy scientists.