U.S. embassy in Iraq preparing for evacuation as Iranian strikes ‘could be imminent’

A man rides a motorbike past a billboard depicting Iranian ballistic missiles in service in Tehran on April 19, 2024. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:43 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The U.S. embassy in Iraq is preparing to evacuate over heightened security risks, seemingly stemming from a potential conflict with Iran.

According to Reuters, multiple U.S. and Iraqi sources confirmed the decision without identifying the reasoning for the imminent partial evacuation.

“The State Department regularly reviews American personnel abroad and this decision was made as a result of a recent review,” stated White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly. Advertisement

The U.S. State Department is also reportedly preparing to order the evacuation of non-essential personnel and family members from the embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday evening at the Kennedy Center, President Donald Trump explained that the embassy is being “moved out” from the Middle East “because it could be a dangerous place,” indicating a potential military exchange with Iran.

President Trump also recently stated that he is losing confidence in a potential nuclear deal with Iran, as the most recent proposal was rejected. The United States is demanding that Iran abandons its uranium enrichment program — as it could be utilized in the creation of a nuclear weapon.

Iran rejected the most recent U.S. resolution on the grounds that the nation would not be allowed to continue its uranium enrichment program, showcasing the deadlocked negotiations between the two nations.

“They’re just asking for things that you can’t do,” Trump stated. “They don’t want to give up what they have to give up. You know what that is: They seek enrichment.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran, should the two nations fail to make a deal, which is becoming more likely as time passes.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has vowed retaliation against U.S. bases in the region — should the United States or its allies carry out strikes on Iranian soil.

The United States has a military presence across multiple locations in the Middle East, including in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The price of oil initially rose by over 4% following the news of an imminent U.S. evacuation out of anticipation for potential regional insecurity. Additionally, roughly 2,500 U.S. troops are based in Iraq, according to the defense department.

