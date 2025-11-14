U.S. Coast Guard detects Russian spy vessel 15 nautical miles off coast of Hawaii

Russia’s Vyshnya class intelligence ship – via U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:34 AM – Friday, November 14, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard reported its recent detection of a Russian military intelligence ship roughly 15 miles off the coast of Hawaii.

The Russian spy vessel Kareliya was first detected on October 29th, just 15 nautical miles south of Oahu, the Coast Guard announced on Thursday this week.

In response, the Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules and Coast Guard Cutter William Hart were deployed to “monitor” the Russian vessel “in accordance with international law.”

“Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts,” the Coast Guard wrote in a statement.

Foreign military vessels are permitted to transit beyond a nation’s territorial sea, which stretches 12 nautical miles from the coastline.

“The U.S. Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of U.S. waters,” stated Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response, Coast Guard Oceania District. “Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests,” he added.

The encounter with the Russian spy vessel off Oahu occurs amid persistently volatile U.S.-Russian tensions, fueled by the ongoing stalemate in the Russia-Ukraine war and the absence of meaningful diplomatic progress toward peace.

After numerous meetings have failed to materialize a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that any future meetings will need to have the chance at a “concrete result.”

“There was agreement on both sides that the next time our presidents meet there has to be a concrete result…we’d love to see the war end, but we can’t just continue to have meetings for the sake of meetings,” Rubio recently stated.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated on Thursday that Kyiv will have to negotiate “sooner or later,” accusing Ukrainian leadership of avoiding discussions due to a lack of willingness to make concessions.

“The Ukrainian side should know that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The position of the Kyiv regime will deteriorate day by day,” stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western allies to place “more pressure on Russia,” while claiming that Moscow is preparing for a wider war against “the European continent.”

Kyiv still refuses to cede occupied Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace, instead banking on Western economic pressure against Moscow and seeking long-range weapons to strike Russia’s energy infrastructure.

