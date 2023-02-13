U.S. Citizens to Leave Russia for Safety

(Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 12:43 PM PT – Monday, February 13, 2023

Today, the U.S. Government has issued a top-level advisory warning all U.S. citizens to leave Russia immediately. All travel to Russia has been suspended for U.S. Citizens.

U.S. Government officials are citing risks of harassment and wrongful detention of U.S. Citizens by Russian Law Enforcement agencies. Today’s warnings were issued due to heightened tensions over the War in Ukraine.

It’s been reported that Russian government security officials are arbitrarily detaining Americans. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a statement “Russian Government officials have arrested U.S. Citizens on spurious charges.”