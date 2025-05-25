U.S. citizen arrested for fire bomb attempt on Embassy in Israel: ‘Death to Americans’

Families of Israeli soldiers who were killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, demonstrate outside the US embassy branch in Tel Aviv (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

2:06 PM – Sunday, May 25, 2025

A U.S. citizen was arrested on Sunday after allegedly attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Justice Department.

28-year-old duel U.S.-German citizen Joseph Neumayer was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport by FBI special agents, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in a press release.

“A complaint was unsealed in the Eastern District of New York charging Neumayer with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the Branch Office of the United States Embassy located in Tel Aviv, Israel. Neumayer was deported by Israeli authorities to the United States,” the release stated. Advertisement

The release goes on to state that Neumayer arrived in Israel in April, where he was later arrested in May.

On May 19th, Neumayer traveled to the U.S. Embassy and was carrying a “dark-colored backpack” when he allegedly spit on an Embassy guard unprovoked.

The guard then attempted to arrest Neumayer, however he was able to get away leaving his backpack behind, which is where authorities found incendiary devices.

“A search of Neumeyer’s backpack revealed three rudimentary improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails. Law enforcement tracked Neumeyer to his hotel, where he was arrested,” the DOJ report stated

The DOJ also revealed that Neumeyer wrote a chilling social media post on May 19th, stating: “Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f**k the west.”

“Other social media posts from an account believed to be used by Neumeyer revealed his threats to assassinate President Trump. On May 25, Israeli authorities returned Neumeter to the United States,” the release stated.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” stated Attorney General Pam Bondi. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also issued a statement, condemning Neumayer’s “despicable and violent behavior.”

“The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President Trump,” Patel stated. “This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.”

The release added that if convicted, Neumeyer faces a minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum of 20 years along with a maximum fine of $250,000.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

