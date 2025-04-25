U.S. Cardinal Who Previously Covered Up Child Sex Abuse In The Catholic Church Will Be Involved In Pope Francis’ Funeral

US cardinal Roger Mahony arrives for a synod meeting as cardinals prepare to vote for a new pope on March 9, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:01 AM – Friday April 25, 2025

Disgraced U.S. Cardinal Roger Mahony—who was previously implicated in the cover-up of clerical child sexual abuse, a claim that was substantiated by internal Church documents—is reportedly slated to participate in the formal sealing of Pope Francis’s casket.

89-year-old Mahoney, who led the Los Angeles Archdiocese from 1985 to 2011, is taking part in the ceremonies as a “cardinal priest,” due to being one of the most senior cardinal priests available — according to a spokesman for the Holy See.

Thousands of internal church records previously revealed that Mahoney had worked behind the scenes to protect priests accused of child sex abuse in an effort to shield the Catholic Church from anymore publicized pedophilia scandals.

“Shame on him for participating in the public rite for Pope Francis, and shame on the College of Cardinals for allowing him to do so,” stated Anne Barrett Doyle, a Bishop Accountability group member.

Mahoney retired back in 2011, and he was relieved of his duties by Archbishop Jose Gomez.

The Diocese responded to questions about Mahoney’s involvement, stating that “Cardinal [Mahoney] has always been in good standing,” and that he “no longer had administrative duties as an Archbishop since he was retired.”

“We are blessed to have Cardinal Mahoney represent our Archdiocese in Rome for the funeral of our Holy Father and the election of our new Pope,” it continued.

In one notable instance, Mahony allowed disgraced priest Michael Baker to remain active within the Church, even after Baker admitted in 1986 to sexually abusing two boys over a span of approximately seven years.

Mahoney eventually ended up sending Baker to a psychological treatment center for a year, only to return and be advised not to spend time with minors — according to the released internal documents.

However, despite what he was told, Baker continued in his normal duties, and there was numerous documented incidents of him being alone with children until he was finally removed in 2000. He was convicted of child molestation in 2007.

The clerical sexual abuse within the Los Angeles archdiocese led to a $660 million financial settlement to over 500 victims in 2007 — along with an additional $880 million to over 1,300 victims last settled last year.

Due to his age, Mahoney does not have the eligibility to vote on Pope Francis’s successor. The Pope’s funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

