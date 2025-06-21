U.S. bombs 3 nuclear sites in Iran including key Fordow bunker

Early morning light is seen on the White House on July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:58 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

The United States has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social without giving further details. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added. Advertisement

This follows Israel’s request for U.S. assistance in targeting Iran’s deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility. The U.S. possesses 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs, which are considered more capable of destroying heavily fortified underground sites like Fordow.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

