U.S. and Ukraine to meet in Switzerland to discuss Trump’s peace plan

The United States and Ukraine are set to meet in Switzerland to discuss the White House’s plan to end the war with Russia, Kyiv said.

The Trump administration worked up a 28-point plan to end the almost four-year conflict, giving Ukraine less than a week to agree to it — the deadline set for Thursday. The plan involves Ukraine ceding invaded territory to Russia, cutting its army, and pledging never to join NATO.

Ukraine’s European allies were not included in the creation of the agreement. They said the plan needs “additional work” and worked to come up with a counteroffer to President Donald Trump’s plan at the G20 summit in South Africa.

“In the coming days, consultations will take place with partners regarding the steps needed to end the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine will be represented by a team led by Zelensky’s top aide, Andriy Yermak.

“Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine’s national interests and what is necessary to prevent Russia from launching a third invasion,” Zelensky added.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s security council secretary and former defense minister, signaled that Switzerland would be the location for discussions. Umerov will also be present.

“This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps,” said Umerov.

The plan maintains Ukraine’s sovereignty, grants security guarantees, and bars Russia from invading neighboring countries. It also includes a global package of benefits to aid in rebuilding Ukraine, including infrastructure development, as well as the U.S.’s assistance with modernizing gas pipelines and storage, extracting natural resources and minerals, and a special financing package from the World Bank. In addition, a humanitarian committee has promised to return all prisoners, hostages, and bodies, as well as reunify separated families.

Ukraine and Russia would both be banned from offensive military actions according to the plan. Ukraine would be required to limit its military size to 600,000, down from its over 800,000, and enshrine in its constitution a commitment not to join NATO. NATO must likewise agree not to accept Ukraine as a member country. The country would furthermore agree to remain a non-nuclear state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

On Saturday, on his way to Joint Base Andrews golf course, President Trump said that the plan is not his “final offer.”

“We’d like to get to peace. It should’ve happened a long time ago,” he told reporters. “The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were president, it never would have happened. We’re trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended.”

When asked what would happen if Zelensky did not accept the agreement, Trump responded, “Then he can continue to fight his little heart out.”

