U.S. and Paraguay sign ‘Safe Third Country Agreement’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) and Foreign Minister of Paraguay Ruben Ramirez Lezcano (L) shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding in the Treaty Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, on August 14, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

1:47 PM – Thursday, August 14, 2025

The United States and Paraguay have signed a Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), allowing “asylum seekers” currently in the U.S. to pursue their protection claims in Paraguay.

This agreement is part of the Trump administration’s broader strategy to combat illegal immigration by encouraging non-citizens to seek refuge in the first safe country they enter.

The U.S. has signed STCAs with countries like Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Paraguay. Under these agreements, those who pass through these countries without applying for asylum there can be sent back to those countries to pursue their claims, rather than being allowed to apply in the U.S.

This approach will essentially reduce the number of asylum applications in the U.S. and shift the responsibility to other nations.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement, explaining that he met with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramírez at the State Department to sign a Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) between the United States and Paraguay.

“Today, I welcomed Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramírez to the State Department to sign a Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) between the United States and Paraguay,” he said. “This agreement provides asylum seekers currently in the United States the opportunity to pursue their protection claims in Paraguay, allowing our nations to share the burden of managing illegal immigration while shutting down the abuse of our nation’s asylum system,” he continued.

These agreements are also an attempt to avoid “asylum shopping,” in which non-citizens apply for asylum in many countries to boost their chances of approval, and to relieve pressure on nations’ immigration processes, such as the United States.

“This agreement is just one example of the broader strategic partnership between the United States and Paraguay. Under President Santiago Peña’s leadership, we are deepening cooperation across security, diplomatic, and economic fronts,” the statement continued. “Together, we are combating transnational crime, countering malign actors, and advancing regional stability. Paraguay’s designation of key terrorist organizations reflects its commitment to regional and global interests, while its enormous economic potential offers opportunities for greater collaboration in energy, mining, and technology,” Rubio wrote.

The pact is said to be part of the two countries’ greater collaboration in security, diplomacy, and economic projects. Both countries have also identified possible areas of cooperation in energy, mining, and technology.

“Ongoing engagement with partners like Paraguay is vital to deterring illegal immigration and securing our borders. The United States remains committed to working with Paraguay to build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for our hemisphere,” Rubio concluded.

