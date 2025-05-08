U.S. Ambassador To China David Perdue Sworn In Just Days Before ‘Highly Anticipated’ Negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) swears in David Perdue (C) as U.S. Ambassador to China as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Oval Office (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:57 AM – Thursday, May 8, 2025

President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to China was sworn in on Wednesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, just days before a highly anticipated meeting with China.

Former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue was tapped by Trump last December.

At the time, Trump praised Perdue’s resume, writing: “As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career.”

“What timing … what timing, only you could’ve picked this timing,” Trump stated at Perdue’s swearing in ceremony.

“I’m entrusting David to help manage one of America’s most complex and consequential foreign relationships, and I know he’ll do a fantastic job,” Trump continued.

Trump also noted that Perdue is tasked with halting the mass flood of fentanyl into the U.S., much of which comes from China.

“As our lead diplomat in Beijing, David will work to promote American interests and stability in the Indo-Pacific, help stop the flood of Chinese fentanyl across our borders, which we have to do. We lost, I believe, 300,000 people last year. Seek fairness and reciprocity for the American worker, ensure the safety of our citizens overseas, and promote peace in the region and in the world,” he added.

“Say hello to [Chinese President Xi Jinping] when you’re over there, please.”

The upcoming meeting with China is expected to include discussions on possibly lowering tariffs, which President Trump raised to 145% in an effort to promote domestic production. Following the move, the tariffs also prompted a response from China as well — who retaliated with a 125% tariff on U.S. goods.

Meanwhile, GOP Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) praised Trump’s ambassador selection, explaining that Perdue’s business and political background would help him flourish in the new role.

“He understands China. He understands the importance of America-first policies, and he’s very close to President Trump. So, great pick,” he stated, speaking with Newsmax.

“We need to have the Chinese stop the fentanyl precursors that are coming into the United States. Those go to Mexico,” Daines continued. “The cartels manufacture the fentanyl, and it comes to the United States, poisoning, killing 100,000 Americans a year.”

“I’m hopeful that because of President Trump’s strong leadership, we’re going to see some concessions from the Chinese and work to try to reduce these tariffs, and get some great outcomes for the American people,” he added.

