U.S. Airports decline airing DHS Secy. Noem’s PSA slamming Dems for govt shutdown amid TSA pay concerns

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:32 AM – Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Several major U.S. airports have refused to air a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that criticizes congressional Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown amid its impact on TSA operations.

The personal service announcement (PSA), intended for display at TSA checkpoints, has been rejected by numerous airports across the country.

As head of the DHS, Noem oversees the TSA, which has been hit hard by the shutdown. With government funding stalled for over two weeks, many TSA employees have gone without pay.

Noem’s video, released last Thursday, reportedly seeks to provide an explanation for those in TSA checkpoint lines as to why the employees on duty are currently working without pay.

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem said in the video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” she continued. “We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel, and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

However, TSA sources who have reached out the press warn that as the shutdown persists, employee absences could slow operations and lengthen wait times at numerous airports.

Republicans have labeled the funding lapse the “Schumer shutdown,” pointing to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats who have blocked the funding bill eight times. The legislation, already passed by the House, would have kept the federal government funded through November 21st.

Airports such as New York’s JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty, as well as others in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia, have chosen not to broadcast the video. Officials at these airports cited policies that prohibit political content on airport-controlled screens. Additionally, some raised concerns that airing the video could violate the “Hatch Act,” which restricts political activities by federal employees and certain state and local employees involved in federally funded programs.

“When Kristi Noem isn’t busy trying to defund the police in New York, she’s apparently hard at work subjecting travelers to obviously false and nakedly partisan messaging,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) in a statement. “Here in New York, we’ll stay focused on keeping the flying public safe – and that means not playing political ads in our airports,” she added.

