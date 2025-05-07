Tyson Foods Announces Removal Of Synthetic Dyes From Ingredients By End Of May

In this photo illustration, the Tyson logo is displayed on a bag of frozen chicken nuggets on November 12, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. Tyson Foods reported fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with net sales increasing 1.6 percent to $13.57 billion, compared to an estimate of $13.39 billion. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:03 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Tyson Foods CEO has announced that the company will be eliminating synthetic dyes from their ingredients by the end of May.

Tyson Foods, which owns Jimmy Dean and Hillshire farms, stated that they will remove all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its products by the end of this month — amid a push from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“As a recognized leader in protein, none of the products Tyson Foods offers through our school nutrition programs include petroleum-based synthetic dyes as ingredients,” CEO Donnie King said. “Most of the products do not contain any of these types of dyes, and we have been proactively reformulating those few products that do,” he said. “We expect that our work to eliminate the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes in production will be completed by the end of May.”

The decision comes ahead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) deadline for food manufacturers “to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes – FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1 and FD&C Blue No. 2 – from the food supply by the end of next year.”

