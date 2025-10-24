Tyler Robinson requests to appear in civilian clothing, without shackles, at all future court appearances

Defense attorney Kathryn Nester, who is representing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, speaks during a waiver hearing in Utah County Court on September 29, 2025 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Laura Seitz-Pool/Getty Images)

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University, appeared in court on Friday for a closed-door hearing to discuss his request to wear civilian clothing and avoid visible shackles during future court appearances.

Robinson was previously seen in a “suicide smock” during a virtual hearing.

Robinson, 22, faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, after being accused of fatally shooting Kirk in the neck from a rooftop during the event. He has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30th.

Robinson’s defense attorney, Kathryn Nester, filed the motion earlier this month, arguing that his appearance in prison attire and restraints could prejudice potential jurors and undermine his right to a fair trial.

The defense cited the U.S. Supreme Court case Deck v. Missouri and the case of Bryan Kohberger, who was allowed to appear in court without restraints during his trial for the highly publicized quadruple murder.

However, the prosecution opposed the motion, arguing that Robinson’s appearance in civilian clothing and without restraints could pose security risks and disrupt courtroom proceedings.

Additionally, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office filed a motion requesting “restricted media coverage,” meaning no cameras, due to the high-profile nature of the case. Robinson’s defense team happily supported this request, noting what they labeled as the risk of a “content tornado.”

Judge Tony Graf, who is presiding over the case, held the closed-door hearing to address these concerns, and he said that a ruling on the motion is expected on Monday.

