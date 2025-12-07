Twice-deported illegal immigrant charged in Charlotte light rail stabbing

33-year-old Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia – Via DHS

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:36 PM – Sunday, December 7, 2025

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) lodged a detainer for the illegal immigrant charged with stabbing a man on the Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail on Friday.

Four months after the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska, another high-profile stabbing occurred, allegedly at the hands of Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, an illegal immigrant from Honduras who has been twice removed from the United States.

33-year-old Solorzano-Garcia is accused of forcing his way onto a light rail car on Friday and stabbing a male passenger with a large knife. He has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The victim in the attack is reportedly in critical but stable condition, according to law enforcement officials.

“Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!” Trump wrote on Saturday in response. Advertisement

ICE has since lodged a detainer “to ensure this criminal illegal is not released back into North Carolina neighborhoods,” according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee the county will honor the detainer since they have a history of not cooperating with [ICE].”

According to McLaughlin, Solorzano–Garcia’s criminal history includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, destroying evidence, resisting arrest, using a false ID, and convictions for robbery and illegal re-entry.

“This heinous stabbing by this twice removed illegal alien should have NEVER happened. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia is not released back into North Carolina neighborhoods. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee the county will honor the detainer since they have a history of not cooperating with ICE,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, echoing McLaughlin’s statement.

“Under President Trump, ICE is being unleashed to ensure public safety for all Americans. Make no mistake: We will not rest until every depraved criminal illegal alien is removed from our communities,” she added.

Solorzano-Garcia was first removed from the United States by the Trump administration in 2018, prior to being deported again in 2021. According to a DHS press release, it is unclear when Solorzano-Garcia illegally reentered the United States for a third time.

The DHS press release added that the introduction of Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina, introduced last month, was necessary to target “the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Tar Heel State because they know sanctuary politicians would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets.”

“Nearly 1,400 detainers across North Carolina have not been honored—releasing criminal illegal aliens into North Carolina’s neighborhoods.”

