Tusli Gabbard: Self-proclaimed feminists are trying to erase women completely

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during a campaign event on February 9, 2020 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:05 AM PT – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard claims that today’s so-called feminists have set women’s rights back 50 years.

On Tuesday during her podcast, the former Democrat said that today’s self-proclaimed feminists are trying to erase women.

This statement comes after the Biden administration’s reform proposal of Title IX in September which aimed to change the definition of gender in schools.

Gabbard pushed for people to raise their voices and stand up for women’s rights.

“By essentially trying to erase women as an entire category of people,” Gabbard said. “Now, there’s a lot of different ways, but one of those ways is by changing language which is a really big deal. Doing things instead of like using the term ‘mother,’ we’re told to use the term ‘birthing person’ and instead of referring someone as a woman, we refer to them as a ‘menstruating person.’”

This comes as many parents continue to express concerns that the Title IX changes could force biological males into female changing rooms at schools.