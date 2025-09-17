Attendees hold candles during a candlelight vigil and prayer event for Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University earlier in the day. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:01 PM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Turning Point USA is reportedly seeing a surge of student applications to establish new chapters following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, while his widow, Erika, has pledged to make the organization “louder and greater than ever.”

In the wake of Kirk’s assassination last week at Utah Valley University, Turning Point USA announced that it has since received 54,400 new chapter inquiries, rapidly expanding the organization into high schools and colleges across the nation.

“To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a presence on 3,500 total,” wrote Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” on Saturday. Advertisement “Charlie’s vision to have a Club America chapter (our high school brand) in every high school in America (around 23,000) will come true much faster than he could have ever possibly imagined. Truly incredible,” he continued.

Kolvet added that he has “personally received hundreds of offers to work for us, or to work for free, or to just help however.”

Turning Point USA revealed that 27,800 inquiries were made by college students, and 26,600 inquiries were placed by high school students.

“So many are commemorating a man who forever changed their lives and the world,” Turning Point USA stated in response to the vast amount of inquiries. “In so many ways, this tragedy awakened the spirit Charlie always saw in his fellow Americans. He never doubted our country’s ability to stand for truth and goodness. He always believed in America’s future because he believed in the American people.” “This was Charlie’s vision for America,” the organization continued. “He dreamed of implanting Club America chapters in every single high school and blanketing college campuses with TPUSA chapters, giving every young American and every future generation an anchor of truth, conservatism, and hope.” “He believed young people had the passion, the energy, and the clarity to save America and change the world. And his life’s work was to give them the courage to do it. Now, his vision is becoming a reality. And that would make him proud, grateful, and humbled more than anything else.”

Kirk was well-known for his college campus tours, such as the “You’re Being Brainwashed” and “American Comeback” tours, where he engaged in public debates with students on various political topics. These events were often held in open-air settings, inviting students to challenge his conservative viewpoints.

He emphasized civil discourse and encouraged respectful engagement, even when disagreements were sharp. Kirk’s masterful debate skills, combined with his non-aggressive approach, captivated the minds of millions of students across the nation.

“To all of the young people who felt inspired by my husband’s faith in hard work, all of you already know what Charlie would want you to do,” Erika Kirk stated. “If you’re in high school or if you’re in college, go find your local Turning Point USA chapter. Join it. Stay involved. He wants you to make a difference. And you can. You can. The movement’s not going anywhere. And it will only grow stronger when you join it,” she continued. “If there isn’t a chapter, you can’t find one, then start one. There is no excuse. Start one,” Erika added.

