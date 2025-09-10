Turning Point USA: Charlie Kirk shot ‘near the neck’ at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk speaks at Culture War Turning Point USA event at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on October 29, 2019. (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
11:49 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Gunfire was reported at a Charlie Kirk event at a Utah community college, where Kirk was shot by a suspect who has now been taken into custody.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, had been hosting an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah.

According to bystanders at the event and a Turning Point USA representative, Kirk was shot “near the neck” during one of his notorious Q&A sections. However, other reports have stated that he was shot “in the neck.”

The 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA is famous for his back-and-forth political discussions with college students across the nation.

His current condition is unknown. An unnamed suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

