Turning Point USA: Charlie Kirk shot ‘near the neck’ at Utah Valley University

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
11:49 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Gunfire was reported at a Charlie Kirk event at a Utah community college, where Kirk was shot by a suspect who has now been taken into custody.
Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, had been hosting an event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah.
According to bystanders at the event and a Turning Point USA representative, Kirk was shot “near the neck” during one of his notorious Q&A sections. However, other reports have stated that he was shot “in the neck.”
The 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA is famous for his back-and-forth political discussions with college students across the nation.
His current condition is unknown. An unnamed suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
