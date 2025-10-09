Turning Point USA announces Super Bowl ‘All-American Halftime Show’ to serve as Bad Bunny alternative

Attendees hold up Turning Point USA signs at the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Turning Point USA has announced that it will be hosting its own version of the Super Bowl halftime show after the NFL revealed that Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who mostly performs in Spanish, was chosen to headline the event.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA announced “The All American Halftime Show,” which is slated to take place on the same day as the Super Bowl, marketing itself as an alternative to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” the organization co-founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk announced in an X post.

Further details about the event, such as where it will be held and which musical artists will perform, have yet to be revealed, although the website affiliated with the event is asking supporters which musical genres they would like to see featured.

Options listed on the website are "Anything in English, Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip Hop, Pop, and Worship."

The announcement follows backlash against the NFL for choosing Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, whose stage name is Bad Bunny, to headline the Super Bowl halftime.

Ocasio sparked controversy after his previous anti-ICE comments resurfaced, in which he referred to federal immigration agents as “motherf***ers” and “sons of b****es.”

Ocasio also previously skipped over the United States in his most recent world tour out of fear that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could potentially show up and arrest illegal immigrants at his shows.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has suggested that federal immigration agents will show up at the Super Bowl to “enforce the law.”

“We’re going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they are law-abiding Americans who love this country,” Noem stated last Saturday.

Noem was asked by journalist Benny Johnson what he thinks of the NFL’s decision to feature Ocasio at the halftime show, to which she responded: “They suck, and we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe, and they’re so weak.”

