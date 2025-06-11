Tulsi Gabbard warns U.S. is ‘closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation’ more than ever in recent post

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard arrives for a National Day of Prayer event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:56 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a stark warning in a newly released social media video, cautioning of a potential “nuclear holocaust.” She remained sharply critical of what she describes as “warmongers,” accusing them of driving the world closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before.

Gabbard posted the alarming three-minute video on social media on Tuesday — revealing the aftermath of the historic nuclear attack that previously occurred in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945 during World War II.

“This isn’t some made-up science fiction story. This is the reality of what’s at stake, what we are facing now, because as we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers,” Gabbard said in the video. “Perhaps it’s because they are confident that they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and for their families that regular people won’t have access to. So it’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness,” she added.

The horrifying remarks come as the Trump administration has been pushing for new negotiations with Iran for a nuclear deal. President Donald Trump recently indicated growing skepticism that Iran will agree to a revised nuclear deal requiring a complete halt to uranium enrichment. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“I don’t know,” Trump told the New York Post, after being asked if he thought he could get Iran to agree to shut down its nuclear program. “… I did think so, and I’m getting more and more — less confident about it. “They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame, but I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago. Something happened to them, but I am much less confident of a deal being made.”

