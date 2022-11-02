Tulsi Gabbard endorses Vance, calls Tim Ryan ‘warmongerer’

Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance answers questions during a Fox News town hall debate with candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:01 AM PT – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A former Democrat is putting her support behind Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce her endorsement of Vance.

She went on to say that Vance’s Democrat opponent, Tim Ryan, represents everything that is wrong with the “war-mongering Washington establishment.”

Vance responded to Gabbard’s tweet, saying he was grateful for the support and thanked her for putting her country over a party.

Recent polling has shown Vance with a two-point lead over Ryan in the race for the Ohio Senate seat.