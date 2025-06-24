Tucker Carlson claims Murdochs asked him to run for president against Trump

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:05 PM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tucker Carlson has stated that the Murdoch family, which owns Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, had urged him to run for president against President Donald Trump in the 2024 election just one month after his primetime show was cancelled.

During a recent episode of his online commentary and interview show, Carlson stated that the Murdoch family “really hates Trump.”

“The Murdochs really hate Trump,” Carlson said. “I got fired in April of 2023. In May of 2023, they asked me to run for president against Trump and said they would back me.”

Carlson appeared to dismiss the idea of running for president, adding, “I’d never get elected, plus I like Trump.”

He admitted he was “frustrated” with the president but nonetheless, still holds him in high regard.

Carlson claimed that Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of the family, urged him to run against Trump weeks after the network fired him, claiming he could supply support through Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and other significant media properties owned and controlled by the family.

Carlson was fired from Fox News following controversies, including controversial comments about the January 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

