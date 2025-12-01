TSA set to charge $45 fee for domestic flyers without REAL ID, starting Feb. 1

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 07: A passenger enters a security checkpoint where travelers who are not compliant with Real ID changes for air travel are directed at O’Hare International Airport on May 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:49 PM – Monday, December 1, 2025

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Monday that U.S. air travelers who show up at airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification will be required to pay a non-refundable $45 fee — beginning on February 1, 2026.

The $45 fee is designed to ensure that travelers, not taxpayers, foot the bill for the advanced verification system, said TSA official Adam Stahl in a statement.

TSA is the federal agency responsible for security screening at U.S. commercial airports — that includes passenger- and baggage-screening at checkpoints, managing access to secure areas, enforcing security rules, operating detection technology, and preventing dangerous or prohibited items from being carried onto aircraft.

The new policy, branded “Confirm.ID,” allows passengers who lack a REAL ID to verify their identity through an enhanced biometric and biographic screening process rather than being denied boarding outright. Travelers can complete the verification and pay the fee either online in advance at TSA.gov or in person at the airport.

Details of the new rule:

The $45 fee grants a 10-day travel window, covering multiple flights or round-trip itineraries.

Passengers with a valid U.S. passport, passport card, military ID, Permanent Resident Card, or certain tribal IDs are exempt.

Children under 18 remain exempt from ID requirements when traveling with an adult.

The fee more than doubled from the $18 originally proposed in a November 2025 Federal Register notice after TSA updated its cost estimates.

Full REAL ID enforcement began on May 7th, ending a series of multi-year delays that began with the law’s passage in 2005. TSA estimates that roughly 6% of domestic travelers still lack a compliant ID or acceptable alternative.

Travelers directed to the Confirm.ID process will be pulled from the regular security line and can expect the verification to take around 10 to 30 minutes. Those who refuse to pay or complete the process will not be allowed to fly.

The TSA encouraged passengers to upgrade to a REAL ID at their state DMV as soon as possible, noting that appointments are filling quickly in many jurisdictions. A valid U.S. passport remains the simplest alternative for those unable or unwilling to obtain a REAL ID.

For the latest information, travelers can visit TSA.gov/real-id.

