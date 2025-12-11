Trump’s second term sees record breaking 2.5M illegal aliens depart the U.S.

A U.S. Chief Border Patrol Agent on December 6, 2025 in Kenner, Louisiana. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

3:43 PM – Thursday, December 11, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security has reported that an estimated 2.5 million illegal aliens have left the country since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Since January 20, 2025, more than 605,000 deportations have taken place due to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) enforcement operations. The DHS prioritizes the removal of dangerous illegal aliens as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to restore law and order to the United States.

Additionally, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported.

“The Trump Administration is shattering historic records with more than 2.5 million illegal aliens leaving the U.S. DHS has deported more than 605,000 illegal aliens and another 1.9 million have self-deported. Since January 20, DHS has arrested more than 595,000 illegal aliens,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.” Advertisement

In March, the DHS announced a program that uses the “CBP Home” app to encourage migrants to self-deport from the United States. The incentives included a free flight back to their home country or to a country that will accept the individual, a $1,000 exit bonus, and forgiveness for any civil fines if necessary. The CBP Home app was the official replacement for former President Joe Biden’s “CBP One” app — which enabled illegal aliens to schedule appointments to seek asylum.

These major milestones for the DHS immigration enforcement stem from President Trump signing the Once Big Beautiful Bill Act into law. The legislation allotted close to $170 billion to immigration enforcement operations. For Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) detention capacity, $45 million was set aside and $30 billion was allocated for ICE sting operations.

The bill prompted a plethora of immigration enforcement operations in many liberal-run cities such as Chicago, Illinois, Portland, Oregon, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Minneapolis, Minnesota

Trump has assured their operations target the “worst of the worst” of illegal aliens, zeroing in on arresting individuals with a long criminal history. The DHS reported that 70% of illegal aliens arrested have been convicted of a crime.

“As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information – with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities.”

During the last year of the Biden administration, just over 271,000 illegal aliens were deported, and just 142,000 in 2023, according to ICE statistics.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!