Trump’s Mar-a-Lago special master request is formally rejected by a Florida judge

The Atlantic Ocean is seen adjacent to President Donald Trump’s beach front Mar-a-Lago resort, also sometimes called his Winter White House, the day after Florida received an exemption from the Trump Administration’s newly announced ocean drilling plan on January 11, 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:52 AM PT – Monday, December 12, 2022

A Federal judge in South Florida has officially dismissed former President Donald Trump’s complaint about the FBI’s seizure of information from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

This decision puts an end to the months-long legal battle.

Following directives from a Federal appeal court, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon dismissed the case entirely on Monday morning. She stated that she was dismissing the case based on “lack of jurisdiction.”

Cannon directed the DOJ to cease utilizing the seized materials in its investigation against Trump as part of her order until Dearie had finished his assessment.

According to the judges of the appeals court, Cannon’s order constituted a “needless judicial intrusion” into the proceedings.

“It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president — but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or otherwise gives the judiciary license to interfere in an ongoing investigation,” the panel said

Trump’s team had the option to request a review of the ruling by the Supreme Court. However, they chose not to.

The handling and theft of official papers, obstructing the Administration of Justice, and the criminal retention of national security information are all under investigation by the Justice Department.

Trump has claimed that the FBI planted items at his house without any supporting proof. Special Master, Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, demanded that Trump’s lawyers back up their assertions with facts.

The Justice Department is also looking into Trump’s involvement with January 6th, 2021.