Trump’s July border numbers continue to drop to new record lows

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the international border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:10 PM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

The Trump Administration is continuing to deliver on its commitment to securing and protecting the United States’ Southern Border.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted to his social media on Monday, announcing the continually low numbers of border apprehensions this summer. In the first 27 days of July, Border Patrol arrested about 4,000 migrants, averaging under 150 arrests per day.

“Apprehensions remain at historic lows, with 4,022 recorded so far in July,” Banks reported on X.” This is a direct result of the relentless efforts of our agents who continue to maintain a strong presence on the frontlines.” Advertisement

If this trend in apprehensions follow through to the end of July, Border Patrol will reach a new record-low, totaling only 4,600 apprehensions in one month.

This July number is on track to be almost 1,500 less than the previous month, which was reported by Breitbart Texas to be the most secure border in U.S. history at 6,072 encounters with illegal migrants.

Banks credits the continued improvements to their strong enforcement posture and strategies.

“Our enforcement posture is effective- the border is fortified, and deterrence is in motion,” he wrote on Monday.

Beyond the number of arrests, other policy changes have impacted U.S. border security. The current administration has moved completely away from the “catch and release” policies of the Biden administration. For the second consecutive month, no immigrants who had illegally crossed the border were allowed into the U.S. following their arrests.

This is a significant change from the previous administration, who released upwards of 50% of migrants who were arrested for illegally crossing the Mexican-United States border.

The importance of these declining numbers is proven when the issue of drug-trafficking is taken into consideration. The Border Patrol Chief gave updates on their efforts to control the flow of dangerous drugs into the United States in the days following his initial post on X. Their seizures included 11 lbs of cocaine during a traffic stop in Orange, California.

“So far this month, USBP and law enforcement partners have seized over 1,100 lbs. of cocaine- valued at over $29 MILLION,” Banks stated, “and July isn’t even over.”

