Trump writing new book full of personal letters from celebrities

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 6:12 PM – Thursday, March 9, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has decided to release a brand-new book which will serve as a compilation of notes and letters from different celebrities.

This is his second book since his last presidency and it will be titled, “Letters to Trump.”

The 320-page book will be available for purchase on April 25th and comprises 150 letters from other famous people and politicians, including Michael Jackson, Ronald Reagan, Liza Minnelli, Arnold Palmer, Richard Nixon, Oprah Winfrey, and even Princess Diana of Wales.

According to a press release sent out by Trump, he specifically handpicked every letter from the last 40 years of his life and will be presenting his own personal commentary for each passage.

However, some conservatives feel both outraged and bewildered that the former president would choose to include Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea and a nuclear enemy of the U.S., as one of the figures included in the book.

In 2018, Trump was at a Virginia rally and in his speech, he described the relationship he had with the controversial Kim Jong Un.

“We were really being tough… And then we fell in love, okay? No, really – he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters,” Trump said.

Another notable celebrity, Oprah Winfrey, is described in the book as being a very good friend of his in the past who then later ended all camaraderie between them when he officially declared his run for presidency.

“Sadly, once I announced my run for President, she never spoke to me again,” Trump said.

This puzzled Trump since he claims that she once jokingly agreed to be his vice president if he ever chose to run for President.

Trump’s first book post-presidency, “Our Journey Together,” was a 320-page picture book that included his narration alongside photographs taken of him during his time at the White House.

“President Trump has always had an eye for beautiful and engaging curation, which came alive through the pages of his book,” said an official spokesperson.

Sergio Gor, who was once the Communications Director for Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Donald Trump Jr. will be issuing the 45th president’s new book through their company and publishing house, Winning Team Publishing.

Winning Team Publishing was founded in 2021 and is a conservative publishing house started by both Sergio Gor and Trump Jr.

Gor commented on the new book.

“Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships like ‘Letters to Trump.’”

Despite the anticipation of indictments from Trump’s opponents and critics, he has decided to put on his MAGA hat once again and work towards becoming the Republican front-runner for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s withholding of classified documents is one particular topic still under investigation by Jack Smith, a special counsel that was appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

However, after Democrats called out Trump for his retention of classified documents, it was revealed recently that current President Joe Biden was also guilty of taking and withholding classified documents by stashing them in his Delaware home and in his private office at a Washington, D.C. think tank.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump made it very clear that even if he was indicted that he believes that there is no way that this would affect his running for the 2024 presidential race, even if prosecutors in Washington D.C. or Atlanta brought charges against him.