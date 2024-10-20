Trump Works Fry Cooker At MacDonald’s, Challenges Harris’ Fast-Food Work Claims

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works the drive-through line as he visits a McDonald’s restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:10 PM – Sunday, October 20, 2024

Former President Donald Trump visited a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris’s claim that she previously worked there in college.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the 45th president worked the fry counter and passed out meals to people in the drive through, as “compliments of Trump” at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose.

Groups of people lined Street Road in Lower Southampton Township in an attempt to order food from the former president.

“I’ll just take whatever he gives me,” one man told The New York Post.

His visit to the chain restaurant comes in an effort to re-state his doubts that Harris actually worked there in the 1980s.

“I’m going because she lied,” Trump, 78, teased on “Fox and Friends” last week, noting that he is “going to do everything” when working the kitchen.

Harris, 60, has repeatedly stated that she worked at the fast food restaurant while in college and used the story to highlight her middle-class roots, attempting to contrast it with her billionaire adversary.

Her campaign stated that she worked the cash register, fry station, and ice cream machine at a McDonald’s on Central Avenue in Alameda, California, in 1983, during the summer between her freshman and sophomore years at Howard.

“Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family,” Harris told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle last month. “I worked there as a student.”

“I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs,” she said.

Trump has claimed that Harris’s 1987 resume made no mention of her alleged work at McDonald’s, as well as the general lack of evidence that she did.

Her campaign has responded, accusing him of making a baseless allegation.

The McDonald’s owner, Derek Giacomantonio said, “It is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community.”

He continued stating that he accepted Trump’s request “to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s.”

As Trump told reporters when he got off his plane that he was “going for a job right now at McDonald’s,” before adding, “I really wanted to do this all my life.”

Later in the day Sunday, Trump will hold a rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!