Trump WH replaces Biden’s ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ portrait with photograph of his autopen signature

Photo screenshot taken of new addition to “Presidential Walk of Fame.” (Photo via: OAN)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:35 PM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

The White House has unveiled a new addition to its “Presidential Walk of Fame,” which features gold-framed portraits of all former U.S. presidents — with the exception of President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, photos and videos surfaced of the new display, which is just outside the Oval Office in the East Wing. In place of Biden’s portrait, however, a framed photograph of the former Democrat’s president’s official autopen device can be seen.

The autopen has been used by presidents on both sides of the political aisle to sign documents, such as letters, but heavy use of the autopen for official presidential actions by the Biden administration has raised ongoing concerns — even after he left his role as 46th Commander-in-Chief.

The Trump administration is reportedly investigating an alleged cover-up regarding President Biden’s health and mental acuity during the final months of his term, with the autopen device playing a central role. Thousands of acts of clemency were issued in Biden’s final days in office, purportedly using the autopen, without his knowledge or consent.

Notably, one pardon was signed on a day when Biden was photographed golfing far from the White House.

The House Oversight Committee, headed by Representative James Comer (R-Tenn.), has already called several former Biden aides before the committee for questioning, including former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Trump teased the autopen portrait earlier this month in an interview with The Daily Caller. At the time, he said of Biden: “He didn’t win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president.”

The new installation is next to the recently renovated Rose Garden. The golden frames and title of the “Presidential Walk of Fame” mimic the gold accents Trump added to the Oval Office.

