Trump WH hosts and honors ‘Miracle On Ice’ 1980 hockey team with congressional medals in Oval Office ceremony

U.S. President Donald Trump puts on a hat given to him by the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team as Trump honors the team in the Oval Office of the White House on December 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

6:35 PM – Friday, December 12, 2025

President Donald Trump hosted surviving members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team, known for the “Miracle on Ice” upset victory over the Soviet Union. During the Friday ceremony, Trump also signed bipartisan legislation awarding the team the Congressional Gold Medal — Congress’ highest civilian honor.

“This team united us, and they inspired us,” Trump stated. “The United States was, like, brought to a level of sports that they’ve never seen.”

Behind Trump stood 13 members of the team, which defeated the Soviet Union in the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Games. Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig, Buzz Schnider, and family members of the late Coach Herb Brooks, among others, were present on the 45th anniversary of the historic win.

“This was one of the greatest moments in the history of U.S. sports,” President Trump added.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team’s unexpected 4–3 victory over the heavily favored Soviet Union — a dominant force and major geopolitical rival of the United States during the Cold War — is famously known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

This upset also ended the Soviet Union’s streak of four consecutive Olympic gold medals in men’s ice hockey — 1964, 1968, 1972, and 1976.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers stated that the team was being honored for embodying “American greatness” and sparking a “resurgence of national pride” through their victory over the Soviet Union.

“President Trump will honor the legendary 1980 Olympic men’s ice hockey team whose ‘Miracle on Ice’ resulted in a historic and symbolic victory against the Soviet Union. This triumph fueled a resurgence of national pride as Americans across the country watched Team USA unexpectedly take home the Gold Medal. No one is more committed to honoring American greatness and patriotism than President Trump,” Rogers said.

On behalf of the team, Eruzione presented President Trump with a replica of the iconic white cowboy hat that the U.S. athletes wore during the opening ceremonies of the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

Trump briefly donned the hat during the ceremony.

“This is an absolutely incredible honor. I’ve said this before, but when you put a USA jersey on, you’re playing for your country, you’re not playing for your state, your town, or your city. And what an honor it was for us to put that jersey on and accomplish what we accomplished,” Eruzione said during the bill signing. “I’ve always said the gold medal is something that’s incredible, but this is the frosting on the cake.”

The ceremony takes place just weeks before the 2026 Winter Olympics begin in Italy and two years ahead of the 2028 Summer Games, which the United States will host in Los Angeles.

As a passionate sports fan who has reportedly attended numerous events since returning to office, Trump made no secret of his excitement about being in the White House during such major global spectacles as the Olympics.

