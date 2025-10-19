Trump: ‘We’re going to San Francisco, and we’re going to make it great again!’

People and their belongings are seen on Jones Street in San Francisco, on November 13, 2023. (JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:23 PM – Sunday, October 19, 2025

President Donald Trump suggested that San Francisco is the next Democrat run city in the United States that his administration is looking to make “great again.”

In a Sunday interview, President Trump suggested that he may invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy the National Guard to the city, as several attempts to restore law and order to Democrat run cities have been challenged by local progressive leadership.

“I think they want us in San Francisco. San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world, and then 15 years ago it went wrong,” Trump stated. “It went woke.”

“But we’re going to go to San Francisco, and we’re going to make it great. We’re going to make it great. It’ll be great again,” he continued. “San Francisco’s a great city. It won’t be great if it keeps going like this.”

"And don't forget — and I haven't used it — but don't forget I can use the Insurrection Act. 50% of presidents almost have used that, and that's unquestioned power," Trump continued. "I choose not to. I'd rather do this. But I'm met constantly by fake politicians, politicians that think that, you know, it's not like part of the radical-left movement to have safety."

“These cities have to be safe. Our cities that are Democrat-run exclusively, just about, are unsafe cities. They’re a disaster. And I’m going to save the cities.”

President Trump previously suggested on Wednesday that he may send the National Guard to the city as the president seeks to continue cracking down on crime and the mass deportation campaign.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his intentions to “resist” any effort Trump puts forth to deploy National Guard troops into California.

“California will resist any effort by Donald Trump to militarize another American city for his own vanity and deranged fantasies,” stated Newsom spokeswoman Diana Crofts-Pelayo.

“California doesn’t want or need the National Guard to police its streets. In this state, we take care of our own communities — unlike Trump, who can’t even pay the soldiers under his command,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration took up the issue of deploying the National Guard to Chicago with the Supreme Court, after lower courts issued a temporary blockage of the deployment.

The appeal, filed on Friday by Department of Justice Solicitor General D. John Sauer, argued that the federal troops are needed to “prevent ongoing and intolerable risks to the lives and safety” of federal immigration agents.

The appeal went on to argue that the lower court’s ruling “improperly impinges on the president’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property.”

It is currently unclear as to whether President Trump will invoke the Insurrection Act to ensure that lower courts do not issue temporary restrictions blocking the deployments, as the administration continues to face multiple legal battles over the issue.

