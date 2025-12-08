Trump warns Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ‘could be a problem’ over market share

The Netflix logo is pictured at the company’s Hollywood studio offices at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles, California. Streaming giant Netflix said December 5, 2025 it will buy film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the entertainment industry’s biggest consolidation deal this decade. The acquisition gives Netflix access to a vast film catalog as well as the prestigious streaming service HBO Max. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

11:03 AM – Monday, December 8, 2025

President Donald Trump believes there “could be a problem” with the $72 billion potential merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, citing his concerns over the combined company’s massive market share in streaming and content production.

On Sunday, Trump reveled his skepticism about the deal, stating that he will be “involved in that decision.”

“They have a very big market share,” Trump said of Netflix. “When they have Warner Bros., that share goes up a lot.”

Trump plans to consult economists before giving the deal his stamp of approval, an unusual move since presidents generally do not get involved in antitrust approvals of corporate mergers.

However, the president has praised Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and has never stated he was against the deal.

Advertisement

“I met with Ted. I think he’s fantastic,” he told reporters as he walked the Kennedy Center Awards’ red carpet in Washington.

Paramount announced on Monday morning that the company would immediately go to Warner Bros. shareholders with an all-cash offer, with claims that this deal is more valuable than Netflix’s proposed deal.

The Trump administration approved the billion-dollar merger of Paramount Global with the film studio Skydance back in July. The approval came after a vexed back-and-forth battle with the government and Trump himself.

Paramount has agreed to contribute $16 million to Trump’s future presidential library. The company also reached an agreement with Trump’s FCC to eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and to establish a new ombudsman position at CBS News.

Industry analysts expect Netflix to claim the platform competes against Google’s YouTube for market share. YouTube is usually ranked as the most-used streaming app by U.S. consumers.

Netflix reports that it agreed to pay Warner Bros. Discovery a $5.8 billion breakup fee if the deal fails to overcome regulatory hurdles — one of the biggest breakup fees in corporate history.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!