Trump warns foreign leaders of ‘reciprocal’ tariffs if no trade deal made by August 1

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will begin imposing blanket reciprocal tariffs on imports from numerous countries who have “significant trade deficits” with the United States, unless they choose to produce within the U.S.

The president reportedly sent letters to leaders in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos, and Myanmar — all attached with a similar message and information regarding their country’s tariff rate.

President Trump sent the uniform letters to each leader with a message that read: “It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with [the listed nations], despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country,” the president’s letter began. Advertisement “Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with [the listed nations], and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, Trade Deficits engendered by [the listed nations] Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers,” the letters continued.

Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan will face a 25% blanket tariff, South Africa a 30% blanket tariff, and Laos and Myanmar a 40% blanket tariff — starting August 1st, according to the letters.

The White House letters emphasized that each blanket tariff rate “is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity” with each nation.

Nonetheless, the letters did leave room for each nation to avoid the blanket tariffs, should they “decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely – in other words, in a matter of weeks,” it continued.

The letters also firmly stated that if any nation listed decides to retaliate, their tariff rate will immediately double, to “correct the many years” of “Tariff and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!”

The tariff rates may be subject to change should the nations eliminate their “Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers,” it came to a close.

“These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.”

