Trump Urges Saudi Arabia To Recognize Israel, Highlighting U.S.-Led ‘Abraham Accords’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:07 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

During a speech addressed to Saudi Arabia’s leaders on Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged the oil-rich kingdom to formally recognize Israel, expressing that such a gesture would be a significant personal honor.

The Abraham Accords describe agreements brokered by the United States during the Trump administration that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations. Being signed in 2020, the initial agreements involved Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain. Later, Morocco and Sudan also joined.

These accords marked a significant shift in Middle Eastern diplomacy, as they established formal ties, including cooperation in areas like trade, tourism, and security — between Israel and countries that had previously not recognized it. The name “Abraham” symbolizes the “shared religious ancestry” among Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

Throughout his address, Trump repeatedly acknowledged Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by name, as the de facto ruler observed from the front row.

“With the historic Abraham Accords that we’re so proud of, all the momentum was aimed at peace, aimed very successfully,” Trump said. “It’s been an amazing thing, the Abraham Accords, and it’s my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream that Saudi Arabia — a place I have such respect for, especially over the last fairly short period of time, what you’ve been able to do — but will soon be joining the Abraham Accords.” “I think it’ll be a tremendous tribute to your country, and it will be something that’s really going to be very important for the future of the future of the Middle East. I took a risk in doing them, and they’ve been an absolute bonanza for the countries that have joined the Biden administration did nothing for four years,” he added.

In his speech, Trump also issued a stern warning to Iran, pledging to impose “massive maximum pressure” and reduce Iranian oil exports to zero — should Tehran fail to agree to a revised nuclear deal.

