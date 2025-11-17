Trump urges Republicans to vote to release Epstein files

U.S. President Donald Trump gives brief remarks to members of the press after exiting Air Force One on November 9, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor and Chloe Hauxwell

7:20 PM – Monday, November 17, 2025

President Donald Trump is urging Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Truth Social, the president recalled his Friday comment where he said that there is nothing to hide in regards to the files going public.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown.’”

He said that if Democrats had something on him they would have released it during the election.

“Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory.” Advertisement

Instead, President Trump wants to put the focus back on the GOP’s record setting achievements this year.

“Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP,’ which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The House is gearing up for a vote on Tuesday to release more documents.

Despite the House Oversight Committee releasing tens of thousands of Epstein documents, congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) isn’t satisfied with their transparency.

Massie expressed confidence that multiple House Republicans would join his effort to release more of the files when the resolution comes up for a vote.

“I think we could have a deluge of Republicans (voting for Epstein files release),” Massie said. “There could be 100 or more. I’m hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote.”

However, only three other Republican lawmakers, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) have signed onto the discharge petition to force a House vote on his measure.

“I don’t care about it. Released or not,” Trump said. “What I think you should do. If you’re going to do it, then you have to go into Epstein’s friends. This Reid Hoffman spent a lot of time on the island. I was never in this island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. You’re going to have to look into his friends.”

The president has long criticized Massie and the Democrats for pushing the Epstein files.

Trump also highlighted how the House Oversight Committee already released over 20,000 documents pertaining to Epstein.

“I think they have 50,000 pages already,” the president stated. “Look, this is a Democrat hoax. This is a hoax put out by the Democrat. And a couple of few Republicans have gone along with it because they’re weak and effective.”

The vote on releasing more pages is set for this Tuesday, but Massie still may face some hurdles.

Earlier this year, Senate Republicans blocked minority leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) amendment, that would prompt the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the rest of the files.

It’s unclear if the Senate will vote the same way should Massie’s resolution pass the lower chamber.

