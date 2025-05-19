Trump Urges ‘Major Investigation’ Into Harris Campaign’s Celebrity Endorsements And Concerts

US producer and actress Oprah Winfrey (L) holds up US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ hand as she arrive onstage during a campaign rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 4, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

10:35 AM – Monday, May 19, 2025

President Donald Trump has called for a “major investigation” into former Vice President Kamala Harris’ methods of paying for popular artists during her campaign rallies.

The 47th president called out the former vice president for her star-studded campaign events that led up to last November’s presidential election. In his Truth Social post, Trump named dropped many celebrities who participated in Harris’s campaign, such as Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and U2’s Bono.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?” the president asked in an all-caps tirade on his Truth Social. “WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???” Trump wrote Monday. “I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” Trump said, calling it “a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system.”

The call for an investigation comes after Harris had received endorsements from high-profile celebrities after she entered the race last July following former President Joe Biden’s ousting.

High-profile artists like Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Mumford & Sons all performed at campaign events in an effort to drive voter turnout.

In October 2024, Springsteen performed during an October rally at Temple University.

Just three days prior, Beyoncé made an appearance alongside Harris at a rally in Houston, but didn’t perform, prompting anger from fans.

“This was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL!” Trump said in his early morning post. “For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system,” he added.

Additionally, Harris was introduced by Oprah Winfrey during the eve of the election at the Philadelphia Museum.

After her crushing defeat, reports began to grow that Harris paid Winfrey’s production company $1 million.

However, the Harris campaign has denied the payments.

According to Federal Election Commission rules, campaigns are required to pay fair market value “for any ancillary costs” of performances, including wages for band members and producers.

In October, an FEC spokesperson told VerifyThis.com that there’s no law that states political endorsements can’t be paid for.

Still, Trump won in a major landslide, winning the popular vote and easily taking back the White House.

