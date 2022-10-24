Trump urges Alaskans to vote for Kelly Tshibaka

US Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (L) speaks alongside former US President Donald Trump during a “Save America” rally campaigning in support of republican candidates in Anchorage, Alaska on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Monday, October 24, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump is ramping up support for Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

On Monday, Trump announced that Tshibaka has his complete and total endorsement in her bid to unseat Lisa Murkowski.

Trump also slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to support Tshibaka. He said that McConnell, along with his wife Elaine Chao, are puppets to China who are pouring in millions of dollars to get Murkowski re-elected by using the ‘rank choice system’.

Trump stressed that he’s calling on Alaska’s patriots to vote for Kelly Tshibaka.